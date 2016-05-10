The Hyperloop is one step closer to becoming a reality

That’s because one of the main proponents of the technology, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, announced they have “exclusively licensed” the passive magnetic levitation system from Livermore National Labs . This particular system has advantages over the pneumatic system envisioned by Elon Musk since the Hyperloop pods levitate because of a magnetic field and not due to compressed air.

“Utilizing a passive levitation system will eliminate the need for power stations along the Hyperloop track, which makes this system the most suitable for the application and will keep construction costs low,” Bibop Gresta, COO of HTT, said in a statement. “From a safety aspect, the system has huge advantages, levitation occurs purely through movement, therefore if any type of power failure occurs, Hyperloop pods would continue to levitate and only after reaching minimal speeds touch the ground.”