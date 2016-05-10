The FTC wants to know how Google and Apple patch security flaws

The government agency announced on Monday that it wants to know more about how smartphone makers and mobile carriers patch security threats to protect consumers and businesses from hackers, reports Bloomberg. The FTC sent letters to Apple, Google, Samsung, and other handset makers and the FCC sent similar letters to most of the country’s mobile carriers. Those companies have been ordered to list the vulnerabilities with and patches they’ve made to devices sold since August 2013. In the FCC’s letter the agency said they were concerned “there are significant delays in delivering patches to actual devices — and that older devices may never be patched.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens