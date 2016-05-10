The FTC wants to know how Google and Apple patch security flaws

The government agency announced on Monday that it wants to know more about how smartphone makers and mobile carriers patch security threats to protect consumers and businesses from hackers, reports Bloomberg. The FTC sent letters to Apple, Google, Samsung, and other handset makers and the FCC sent similar letters to most of the country’s mobile carriers. Those companies have been ordered to list the vulnerabilities with and patches they’ve made to devices sold since August 2013. In the FCC’s letter the agency said they were concerned “there are significant delays in delivering patches to actual devices — and that older devices may never be patched.”