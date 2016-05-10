advertisement
Facebook Search VP totally denies news bias in “Trending” story selection

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The social media giant’s VP of Search, Tom Stocky, posted this evening to more fully respond to a Gizmodo story charging that Facebook news curators routinely keep right-leaning political stories out of the news Trending Topics box. Here are the important bits:

• “We . . . have found no evidence that the anonymous allegations are true.”

• “There are rigorous guidelines in place for the review team to ensure consistency and neutrality. These guidelines do not permit the suppression of political perspectives.” 

• “Popular topics are first surfaced by an algorithm, then audited by review team members to confirm that the topics are in fact trending news.”

• “Reviewers are required to accept topics that reflect real world events, and are instructed to disregard junk . . .”

• “There have been other anonymous allegations — for instance that we artificially forced ‪#‎BlackLivesMatter‬ to trend. We looked into that charge and found that it is untrue.”

