Spotted: That rarest of unicorns, a Trump supporter in Silicon Valley

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Peter Thiel, the iconoclastic libertarian cofounder of PayPal and venture capitalist, appears to be backing the Donald. His name is on a list of Trump delegates filed with the California Secretary of State’s office, reports Recode. Previously, he supported Ron Paul’s presidential campaigns in both 2008 and 2012.

