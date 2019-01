Ganeless, who has been with the Viacom-owned company for 12 years, will be replaced by Kent Alterman , who currently serves as president of original programming.

During her tenure, shows like The Colbert Report and The Daily Show helped skyrocket Comedy Central’s rating. Now that those shows have been dissolved or left in other hands, the channel has struggled to bring back that level of viewership.

