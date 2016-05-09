Zenefits CEO cashed out $10 million in stock before resigning

Parker Conrad, the former Zenefits CEO who was forced to resign in February after allegations that he created software to help employees cheat on insurance broker licensing requirements, reportedly cashed out $10 million of his own stock before he was caught, according to BuzzFeed. That’s in addition to the $130,000 severance package he received.
The HR software company has since replaced Conrad with new CEO David Sacks, who has apparently changed some of the companies values: reports BuzzFeed, “Everyone’s shit stinks,” is now “Put the customer first.”