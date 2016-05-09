advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Antiques Roadshow mistakenly priced a high schooler’s art assignment at $50,000

By David Holmes1 minute Read

While watching the PBS television series Antiques Roadshow, an Oregon-based horse trainer recognized an “ugly face jar” that the show’s appraisers, thinking it was created in the 19th century, had priced at $50,000. In fact, the woman had made it herself in a high school art class in the 1970s.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life