Potential Yahoo buyer on Marissa Mayer: “I cannot imagine a scenario where we keep her”

By David Holmes1 minute Read

Recode’s Kara Swisher reports that while Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has become far more comfortable with the increasing inevitability of a sale, several buyers say Mayer will not be the company’s leader post-acquisition. “Yahoo will need a clean slate,” one buyer told Swisher.

[photo by Magnus Hoij]

