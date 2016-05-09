Watch this too-close tornado in 360-degree video

Out here in California, we see tornadoes as someone else’s problem: more specifically, Kansas’ problem or Oklahoma’s or Missouri’s and so on. We have earthquakes, so we’re good on natural disasters, thank you very much.

But thanks to a new terrifying 360-degree video, tornadoes, like the one shown here from Colorado, are now altogether too real.

To get the most out of the YouTube 360 video, all you have to do is click on it and then move your cursor around from side to side or up and down. You’ll almost be able to feel the insane winds and feel the fear.