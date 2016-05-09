advertisement
Spotify’s video push will include 12 original series

By David Holmes1 minute Read

The music streaming giant will produce original content in partnership with actor Tim Robbins, Def Jam Records’ Russell Simmons, and others. Van Toffler, a former executive at MTV and VH1 who’s also producing content for Spotify, tells Bloomberg that the service should be “more than a library of music. What we did at MTV was create genre shows, unique performance shows and narratives behind the music — literally ‘Behind the Music.’ This is a blueprint.”

