Spotify’s video push will include 12 original series

The music streaming giant will produce original content in partnership with actor Tim Robbins, Def Jam Records’ Russell Simmons, and others. Van Toffler, a former executive at MTV and VH1 who’s also producing content for Spotify, tells Bloomberg that the service should be “more than a library of music. What we did at MTV was create genre shows, unique performance shows and narratives behind the music — literally ‘Behind the Music.’ This is a blueprint.”