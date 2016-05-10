Good news for teams: Slack and Quip are intermingling

If enterprise messaging phenom Slack created a collaborative word processor/spreadsheet, it would probably look a lot like Quip . If Quip built something purely about messaging, it would likely resemble Slack. So it makes perfect sense that the companies have teamed up to integrate their services .

The new features, launching today, let you create a Quip document from within Slack or share an existing Quip document by pasting a link to it into a Slack channel. Messages from Quip’s own chat feature and edits will then get automatically posted to the Slack channel, letting coworkers keep tabs on Quip collaboration without constantly being in Quip.

“Our atomic unit is a team rather than an individual,” says Quip CEO Bret Taylor. “We felt like we had a lot of product design and philosophical similarities.” The two companies worked together to take the functionality beyond a garden-variety Slack integration, Taylor told me. For instance, they built seamless authentication so that Slack users don’t have to futz around with a separate Quip login process–a capability which Slack will also offer to other third-party apps as “Sign in with Slack.” If your group loves Slack but has never tried the excellent Quip, now’s the time to give it a whirl.