A year after her husband’s death, Sheryl Sandberg realizes Lean In’s shortcomings

But one year after losing her husband—former SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg—Sandberg sees that her book should have acknowledged the unique struggles of single mothers. In a Mother’s Day post on Facebook, she wrote:

Some people felt that I did not spend enough time (in Lean In) writing about the difficulties women face when they have an unsupportive partner or no partner at all. They were right.

I will never experience and understand all of the challenges most single moms face, but I understand a lot more than I did a year ago. Today, almost 30 percent of families with children are headed by a single parent, and 84 percent of those are led by a single mother. And yet our attitudes and our policies do not reflect this shift.