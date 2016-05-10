WhatsApp finally arrives on Windows and Mac

The wildly popular messaging app—owned since 2014 by Facebook—started out as a bare-bones SMS alternative and reached a billion active users without ever being available as a native app for PCs and Mac computers. That changes today with the launch of WhatsApp for Windows and OS X, giving it the potential to become even more indispensable to more people. (Until now, you’ve only been able to use the service on a computer via a browser-based version.)
