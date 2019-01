It’s possible Snapchat may now match Facebook when it comes to daily video views. But who knows! Facebook last revealed its video metrics six months ago, when it had 8 billion video views. And let’s not forget about Facebook Live—or the fact that Facebook’s video count jumped from 4 to 8 billion views in a span of six months last year.

My conclusion: People are watching lots and lots of videos on Facebook and Snapchat.

Read more.