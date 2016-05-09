1,500 Amazon shareholders want Amazon to stop selling Trump-branded products

As an Amazon shareholder, I feel strongly that Amazon must end its business with Donald Trump. His hatred should have no place in the Amazon marketplace, and the continued presence of his products poses a risk to Amazon’s reputation.

This isn’t about politics: Donald Trump’s misogyny, racism, and outright bigotry are dominating the political news cycle. He has encouraged violence at his rallies, mocked his opponent’s wife, ridiculed people with disabilities, and even refused to denounce his campaign manager who was recently arrested for violently assaulting a female reporter.