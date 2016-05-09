Online advertising honcho refuses to shake hands with AdBlock Plus CEO

For those expecting some theatrics at the ad-blocking panels at today’s TechCrunch Disrupt, Randall Rothenberg didn’t disappoint.

The outspoken head of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, who has referred to ad blockers as “economic terrorists” and “extortionists,” called the niche industry an “extortion-based business.” Rothenberg’s panel had to be separated from a discussion led by Eyeo CEO Till Faida, the maker of AdBlock Plus. And just to emphasize his distaste for the industry…