AdBlock Plus says it’s on the verge of a billion downloads

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

That’s according to the CEO of the ad-blocking software’s maker Eyeo. Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt this morning, Till Faida also said that AdBlock Plus is installed on over 100 million active devices. Those numbers represent huge growth for the software, which was claiming 500 million downloads and 50 million active users earlier this year. AdBlock Plus is so disliked that Faida’s panel had to be separated from that of Randall Rothenberg, the outspoken head of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, who has referred to ad blockers as “economic terrorists” and “extortionists.” 

