Nail salons ordered to pay $2 million in back pay and damages to workers

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

More than 140 salons have been ordered to repay 652 workers who were paid less than minimum wage ($9 an hour in New York City) or denied overtime, reports the New York Daily News. As part of its investigation, a state task force has probed about 383 out of 450 nail salons. The workers were often being paid just $4 to $5 an hour, or the equivalent of $200 a week, a spokesman for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told the News

