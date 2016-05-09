Nail salons ordered to pay $2 million in back pay and damages to workers

More than 140 salons have been ordered to repay 652 workers who were paid less than minimum wage ($9 an hour in New York City) or denied overtime, reports the New York Daily News. As part of its investigation, a state task force has probed about 383 out of 450 nail salons. The workers were often being paid just $4 to $5 an hour, or the equivalent of $200 a week, a spokesman for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told the News.