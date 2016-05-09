Is this a new market for Theranos?

Here’s an idea for the fallen unicorn: Animal testing. A debate broke out on Twitter this weekend about whether the blood-testing startup could pivot in the wake of a criminal probe and a federal investigation.

Talking about Theranos with some E. Coast friends in health. Our prediction: A down round and then a pivot to animal testing. — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) May 7, 2016

And some mixed responses from the experts:

@chrissyfarr I’ve been pushing them that way!!! Huge market for rapid and easy testing in mice & huge need for small volumes — Ethan Weiss (@ethanjweiss) May 7, 2016