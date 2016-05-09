advertisement
Is this a new market for Theranos?

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Here’s an idea for the fallen unicorn: Animal testing. A debate broke out on Twitter this weekend about whether the blood-testing startup could pivot in the wake of a criminal probe and a federal investigation. 

And some mixed responses from the experts: 

