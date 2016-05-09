Is this a new market for Theranos?

Here’s an idea for the fallen unicorn: Animal testing. A debate broke out on Twitter this weekend about whether the blood-testing startup could pivot in the wake of a criminal probe and a federal investigation.
Talking about Theranos with some E. Coast friends in health. Our prediction: A down round and then a pivot to animal testing.
— Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) May 7, 2016
And some mixed responses from the experts:
@chrissyfarr I’ve been pushing them that way!!! Huge market for rapid and easy testing in mice & huge need for small volumes
— Ethan Weiss (@ethanjweiss) May 7, 2016
@chrissyfarr tiny market
— Jonathan Hirsch (@JonathanHirsch) May 7, 2016
@ethanjweiss @chrissyfarr we were just talking about that a lab meeting yesterday! For our mouse efficacy study, blood draws can be lethal
— Ethan O. Perlstein (@eperlste) May 7, 2016