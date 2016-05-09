Morning intelligence

• Twitter is no longer granting intelligence agencies access to a Dataminr tool that alerted them to terror attacks based on patterns detected through tweets.

• Google News is going to do a better job prioritizing stories by local news outlets with a new “Local Source” tag.

• Comcast is purchasing StickyAds, a French ad tech startup, for at least $100 million, according to Business Insider.

• Drake’s new album, Views, just topped the Billboard 200 chart—breaking the streaming record previously set by Justin Bieber—with 250 million streams in its first week. Views was also downloaded over a million times.

• Starting this week, UberPool is just $5 during commute hours—provided you’re below 110th Street in Manhattan.