Tool that lets designers update websites using their voice wins the Disrupt NY Hackathon

AlexaSite is a feature that allows developers to speak commands to carry out real-time design changes on a website. TechCrunch says the tool could be especially useful for when a designer is working with a client and they want to see the changes they are discussing immediately. AlexaSite takes advantage of Amazon’s Alexa API and works with websites made using Squarespace. The creator of AlexaSite, Chris Grant, walked away with Disrupt NY’s $5,000 grand prize presented at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal last night.