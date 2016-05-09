You can watch Mercury make a rare transit in front of the sun today

Grab your telescope and a solar filter and look at the sun today, and you’ll see a tiny black dot moving across it from 7:12 a.m. EST to 2:42 p.m. EST, reports the Washington Post. That black dot is Mercury passing between the Earth and the sun. This only happens once every 13 years, so be sure not to miss it. Of course since you should never look directly at the sun (and if you don’t have a telescope with solar filter), NASA will be live-streaming the event so everyone can take a peek.