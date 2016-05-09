The New Yorker releases its first augmented reality cover

The cover was created for the magazine’s annual Innovators Issue by artist Christoph Niemann. Readers can look at the cover through an app on an iOS or Android device to see it spring to life. “If you create a world on paper, you create a window. Usually, you just break the surface with your mind, but you always have the feeling of: What if you could step into that world or if something could come out of it?” Niemann told the New Yorker.