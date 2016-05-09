advertisement
The New Yorker releases its first augmented reality cover

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The cover was created for the magazine’s annual Innovators Issue by artist Christoph Niemann. Readers can look at the cover through an app on an iOS or Android device to see it spring to life. “If you create a world on paper, you create a window. Usually, you just break the surface with your mind, but you always have the feeling of: What if you could step into that world or if something could come out of it?” Niemann told the New Yorker.

