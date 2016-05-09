Twitter revokes U.S. intelligent agencies’ access to analytics data tool

Execs from Dataminr, of which Twitter owns 5%, recently told officials that Twitter was revoking the government’s paid access to its tool, citing a policy forbidding the selling of its data for surveillance purposes, reports the Wall Street Journal. Its software sends out alerts about terror attacks and other world events when it detects patterns in the hundreds of millions of tweets each day. Dataminr, which had previously provided its services to the agencies for two years, says its software alerted clients to the terror attack in Brussels 10 minutes before the news media did. Now, however, a senior intelligence official told the WSJ that Twitter has become worried about the “optics” of appearing to be close to American intelligence services.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens