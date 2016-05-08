Obama wants to close the “diaper gap”

On Mother’s Day, President Obama announced on Medium that 740 non-profit locations around the country are now part of the Community Diaper Program, a partnership launched in March between e-commerce company Jet, diaper brand Cuties and the White House. (Here’s an explainer from Jet about the program.) American businesses have also donated over three million diapers to diaper banks.
I can’t imagine what it would have been like to be a parent that has to choose between diapers and other basic expenses. Access to clean diapers isn’t just important for a child’s health and safety.
He hopes to report more good news on this effort by Father’s Day.
[Image: White House]