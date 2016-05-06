advertisement
Palantir has lost major clients like Coca-Cola, American Express, and Nasdaq

By Pavithra Mohan

More than 1,000 of the company’s internal emails and documents were obtained by BuzzFeed, which reported today that high-profile customers had stopped working with Palantir due to exorbitant fees—sometimes more than $1 million a month—and disappointment with its services. 

And that’s not all: 

• More than 100 employees left Palantir this year alone, prior to April 15. 

• On April 22, CEO Alex Karp gave a 20% raise to all employees who have worked at Palantir for 18 months or longer. 

• Karp then put the kibosh on performance reviews because “the current system wasn’t working,” according to BuzzFeed

• Though Palantir claimed it brought in “bookings” valuing $1.7 billion last year, that only translated to $420 million in revenue. 

