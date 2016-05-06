advertisement
Facebook finally added a discovery tool for Groups 

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read
This means users will soon be able to search for new Groups based on their interests and location. (Right now, the tool is in the pilot phase.) As Fast Company‘s Anjali Mullany writes, this feature has been a long time coming:

The only thing surprising about the new Discovery tool is how long it took Facebook to offer it. Over a billion people use tens of millions of active Groups every month for a variety of reasons—everything from planning weddings and trips with friends, to sharing childrearing tips, to engaging in political activism or debate, to offering support in the aftermath of traumatic events, like natural disasters or terrorist attacks. The average Groups user is in about 12 Groups.

