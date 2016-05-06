The House Of Representatives is blocking all apps using Google’s appspot.com

In an attempt to stop hackers from, well, hacking, the House’s security team appears to be banning all apps hosted by Google’s appspot.com from being used on its servers . This means that all appspot hosted apps are inaccessible inside Congress.

According to Ted Henderson, the founder of the Cloakroom–an anonymous messaging app for Capitol Hill staffers–all of his apps are effectively not available to their target audience.

In a memo sent to the entire House staff last week, which was forwarded to Fast Company, the security staff said it was actively combatting ransomware attacks, which is a digital attack that essentially holds computers’ files ransom until a bounty is paid. The team said in the memo it was specifically targeting YahooMail. Now, it seems the scope has widened to all Google appspot apps.