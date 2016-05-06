“I will not vote for Donald Trump” – Jeb Bush

Jeb Bush has finally weighed in on who he’s supporting for president: no one. In a seven-paragraph-long Facebook post he divulged his thoughts on the candidates and why neither Trump nor Clinton deserve his vote.
Here’s the money quote:
In November, I will not vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, but I will support principled conservatives at the state and federal levels, just as I have done my entire life. For Republicans, there is no greater priority than ensuring we keep control of both chambers of Congress. I look forward to working hard for great conservatives in the Senate and House in the coming months.
You can read it all here.