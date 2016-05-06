Your BlackJet is not arriving now, or ever

Back in the days that will be known as “peak unicorn,” celebrities including Ashton Kutcher and Jay-Z flocked to BlackJet, the on-demand private jet company established by Uber cofounder and chairman Garrett Camp. Now, BlackJet is “abruptly” ceasing operations, according to an email that the company sent to members.
“We probably did more with less than anyone but it’s a critical mass business,” CEO Dean Rotchin told Fortune. BlackJet had raised $3.1 million and was charging members a baseline annual fee of $5,000.