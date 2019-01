• Uber’s leading rival in China, Didi Kuaidi, is reportedly raising $2 billion in its latest funding round—bumping its valuation to $25 billion.

• SpaceX successfully landed its Falcon 9 rocket—again—on a drone ship early this morning.

• Are you a student? Now you can get Apple Music for half the price of its standard monthly subscription.

• Self-driving cabs are coming within the year: Lyft and GM are teaming up to start testing autonomous cars.