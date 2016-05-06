advertisement
Trump’s plan to cut national debt? Don’t pay it all.

By David Holmes1 minute Read

The presumptive Republican nominee suggested only a partial repayment of debts on CNBC yesterday. In response, economist Lou Crandall told the New York Times, “No one on the other side would pick up the phone if the secretary of the U.S. Treasury tried to make that call. Why should they? They have a contract (demanding full payment).”

[image via Max Goldberg on Flickr]

