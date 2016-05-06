Move over, Tom Cruise: Anne Hathaway is the new ‘Maverick’

Anne Hathaway, who won critical raves for her portrayal of an Air Force drone pilot in the play “Grounded,” is taking her performance to the big screen, Variety reports .

The project will be latest in a series of films exploring the role of pilots operating military drones (or Remotely Piloted Aircraft). Ethan Hawke starred in Good Kill in 2014, and last month Helen Mirren led an ensemble cast in Eye in the Sky.

For an inside look at drone pilot training, read our #longreads feature about Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M.: