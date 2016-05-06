Refugee social media doesn’t always reflect reality

The Guardian ran an interesting article today about Gambian refugees, many of whom are disappointed to discover their lives aren’t much better in Europe than they were at home.

One small detail about these struggling refugees that stuck out to me in the piece: Migrants, worried they will disappoint their families back home, don’t post about their struggles online. “Social media is more commonly used to suggest they are living the high life.” Makes sense to me—online, many of us project a far rosier portrait of our lives than reality would reveal. Add the fact that many of these refugees’ families made financial sacrifices to send them to Europe, and it makes even more sense.

I wonder if cheery social media postings by refugees convince more of their neighbors back home that life would be much better in Europe?