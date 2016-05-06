New microwave device monitors blood glucose levels without needles

Researchers from Cardiff University’s School of Engineering created the device, which is about half the size of a standard smartphone. As the BBC reports, a diabetic sticks the device to a patch of skin via the adhesive on the back and then the device uses microwaves to read the blood glucose levels in the user’s body. Since the microwaves emitted from the device can read blood glucose without the need to break the skin, diabetics could save themselves the pain of up to six pinpricks a day that are needed to traditional blood glucose monitors.