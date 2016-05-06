Judge rules case against Facebook’s storage of users’ biometric data can proceed

The lawsuit was filed by users in Illinois, who claim that Facebook’s face recognition and suggested tagging features for photographs posted to the site unlawfully violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), reports Reuters. Facebook’s TOS says that all users must agree that California law governs disputes with the company. When the lawsuit was moved there, Facebook argued that BIPA could not apply because it was an Illinois law and thus Facebook requested a dismissal of the suit. However, the judge ruled that Illinois’ BIPA applies in California and that the lawsuit can proceed.