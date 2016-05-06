Tim Cook is heading to China to meet government propaganda officials

The trip is set to happen later this month and comes in the wake of numerous challenges that have arisen for Apple in the country most important for its future growth, including:

• Losing an iPhone trademark dispute in the country

• Suspension of its iBooks and Movie stores in the country

• A 26% fall in revenue in the country last quarter

According to Reuters, Cook will meet with “senior government and Communist Party leaders – including officials in charge of propaganda.” Reuters says Apple did not respond to its requests for comments about the trip.