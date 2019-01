That’s because despite the new reaction emojis that rolled out two months ago, a whopping 97.6% of people who react to a post on Facebook still use the “Like” button, notes Forbes, according to a new study of 130,000 Facebook posts by Quintly. Only 2.4% of responses use one of the five other new emoji reactions. But among those, “Love” wins, the study finds. Of the five new ones, that reaction is used 51% of the time.