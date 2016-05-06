SpaceX rocket makes second touchdown on drone ship

When Elon Musk says “Woohoo!” you know something good happened. And it did! Again!

Exactly as planned, at 1:21am ET, SpaceX launched its latest Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, sending it on a mission to deliver a commercial communications satellite for the SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation to a geostationary transfer orbit.

Nine minutes later, the rocket’s first stage made a successful landing on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” a couple hundred miles off shore. This was the second successful landing of a Falcon 9 first stage on a drone ship in the last month.

Landing confirmed. Second stage continuing to carry JCSAT-14 to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. pic.twitter.com/HfHI5cwoYX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 6, 2016

Just minutes after the landing, Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, succinctly summed up the landing in a tweet: “Woohoo!!”

You can continue to watch the live-stream of the mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit here.