SpaceX rocket makes second touchdown on drone ship

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

When Elon Musk says “Woohoo!” you know something good happened. And it did! Again!

Exactly as planned, at 1:21am ET, SpaceX launched its latest Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, sending it on a mission to deliver a commercial communications satellite for the SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation to a geostationary transfer orbit.

Nine minutes later, the rocket’s first stage made a successful landing on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” a couple hundred miles off shore. This was the second successful landing of a Falcon 9 first stage on a drone ship in the last month.

Just minutes after the landing, Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, succinctly summed up the landing in a tweet: “Woohoo!!”

You can continue to watch the live-stream of the mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit here.

