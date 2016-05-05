So, looks like that GoPro drone is delayed until the holidays

When word first got out that GoPro was developing its own drone , a lot of people got very excited. After all, there’s a lot of drones out there carrying GoPro cameras , so wouldn’t it be cool to cut out the middleman?

But…not so fast. According to Mashable, GoPro is now saying that its drone, called the Karma and originally intended to be released during the first half of the year, is now being delayed until the holiday season.

This is the latest tough news for GoPro, which has seen its stock price battered in recent months in the wake of poor reviews of its new camera and some layoffs.