Tonight at 1:21am ET, if the weather holds, SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket intended to deliver a commercial communications satellite for the SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation to a geostationary transfer orbit.

You can watch the launch, and the latest attempt to return the rocket to Earth, in the live-stream above.

Last month, SpaceX succeeded in landing one of its rockets on an at-sea drone ship in its fifth attempt. That momentous event heralded the era of reusable rockets.