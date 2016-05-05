Lyft, GM to test self-driving cabs within a year 

It’s the dead of night, it’s pouring rain, and there’s absolutely nobody around. A car pulls silently to the curb. You look inside, and there’s nobody at the wheel–nobody but an iridescent pink mustache that seems to wink at you from the dashboard.

Don’t be afraid–it’s just your self-driving Lyft car, something the company says it will begin testing in conjunction with General Motors within a year. Passengers will be able to indicate whether they want a human or robot driver and contact a GM OnStar operator if anything goes wrong, reports The Wall Street Journal.