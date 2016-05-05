Zynga’s building is worth more than its business

The now-struggling mobile gaming company that had hits with Farmville and Words with Friends is valued by the stock market at about $2 billion. But, the San Francisco Chronicle points out , that includes about $1.5 billion in cash, implying the core business is worth about $500 million.

That’s actually less than the $540 million value of its 668,000-square-foot San Francisco building, which it bought for just $228 million in 2012. It just goes to show, you really can’t go wrong investing in real estate (note: not investment advice).