Activision Blizzard earnings up on  “Candy Crush” sugar high  

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Video game giant Activision Blizzard’s first-quarter earnings handily beat analysts’ estimates, Bloomberg reports. The company, known for Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, completed its purchase of King Digital Entertainment, the company behind the Candy Crush franchise, in February.

