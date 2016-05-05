Why Elon Musk ramped up Tesla’s production schedule

A: Ashlee Vance’s 2015 biography of Musk revealed that he likely sets unrealistic expectations because, well, they yield results. As one SpaceX supplier told Vance:

“Elon showed up with [SpaceX Propulsion CTO] Tom Mueller and started telling us it was his destiny to launch things into space at lower costs and to help us become spacefaring people… They began asking us for the impossible. They wanted a turbo pump to be built in less than a year for under $1 million. Boeing might do a project like that over five years for $100 million. Tom told us to give it our best shot, and we built it in 13 months.”