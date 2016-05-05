advertisement
Apple doubles down on selling iStuff to the enterprise with new SAP deal

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Apple is increasingly looking to big business as a source of new device sales growth, especially iPads. The company announced today that it will begin developing iOS apps for business with SAP developers and customers. Apple already has a similar arrangement with IBM. 

