The self-proclaimed inventor of bitcoin does not have the courage to prove he’s the inventor of bitcoin

Earlier this week, Australian IT and security consultant Craig Wright announced that he was the mysterious inventor of bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. He provided what he said to be cryptographic evidence, but it was not well received by the bitcoin community.

After being asked to produce absolute proof that he’s the man behind the code, Wright instead wrote a short post on his website saying he simply cannot. It included this gem:

But, as the events of this week unfolded and I prepared to publish the proof of access to the earliest keys, I broke. I do not have the courage. I cannot.

Many people on Twitter were pretty amused.