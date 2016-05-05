Vape Expectations

•All tobacco products introduced after February 15, 2007, that are not currently regulated by the FDA must undergo a lengthy approval process to stay on the market—that includes virtually every vaping product in existence.

•In a potentially controversial move, each individual flavor and intensity level of every e-cigarette product must file a separate approval application with the FDA, which will cost up to $1 million a pop, e-cigarette advocate Jeff Stier tells USA Today.

•E-cigarette manufacturers will have two years to comply with the approval requirements before being yanked from stores.

•Consumers must now show photo ID to prove they are 18 before they may buy e-cigarette products and their ilk.