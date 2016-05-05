Silicon Valley should focus on funding tech ed, not importing engineers from overseas

Today we learn that 13 tech industry groups representing companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Uber are urging the presidential candidates to back trade agreements that would ease the import of badly needed coders and engineers from other countries. Meanwhile, only a quarter of U.S. schools offer meaningful computer science courses, while U.S. 15-year-olds rank 35th in math and 27th in science in the last OECD study of 64 developed and developing countries. Maybe the richest and most tech-savvy country in the world should invest in growing its engineers at home.