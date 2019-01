This morning, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba posted an impressive 39 percent year-on-year growth in revenue. With its stock price up 5 percent today following a solid earnings report , Alibaba’s market capitalization is approaching $200 billion, which places it just $12 billion behind American retail giant Walmart.

But how does Alibaba stack up to its American ecommerce counterpart, Amazon, in terms of revenue? In short, it has a lot of catching up to do: